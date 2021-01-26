YORK'S weekly rate of recording cases of Covid-19 has dropped again over the last 24 hours, the latest figures confirm.
The data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that York's rate has dropped by almost 30 down to 305.8 people per 100,000. This remains below England's average, which stands at 403.9. The UK's national average is currently 374.8.
The PHE data shows that a further 41 cases of the virus have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the whole pandemic up to 10,779.
In North Yorkshire the weekly rate has also dropped slightly by over six down to 237 people per 100,000. A further 119 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased very slightly to 177.3, with 58 cases recorded in the last 24 hours.
Across the UK a further 20,089 cases have been recorded, taking the country's for the whole pandemic to 3,689,746.