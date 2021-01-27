FEARS that she had lost her business overnight when the first lockdown started have translated into hopes of a bigger playing field for Angie Doig-Thorne.

The self-employed hypnotherapist, from York, usually works with individuals in a face to face situation - a scenario made impossible by the Covid-19 restrictions.

However, the national lockdowns and need to develop her digital skills has led Angie to transform the way she runs her business, and created new opportunities to broaden her horizon - literally.

Angie who also offers stress workshops in the offices and schools in normal times now works with people across the country through her virtual sessions.

“I thought I’d lost my business overnight at the start of the first lockdown," she admits.

“I’d never used Skype or heard of Zoom. However, like many others, I learned about Zoom very quickly and started seeing my existing clients online.

"The motivational hypnotherapy sessions I carry out work just as well via Zoom, if not better. This is due to the fact that people are in the comfort of their own home. They don’t have to travel, worry about parking or icy, dark nights.

"My geographical reach has increased too and I’ve been working with people all over the UK.”

Like many sole traders and small businesses forced to rethink their offering, there have been some positives to the new ways of working.

Angie added: “Many business are now online and offer support much more than before. Whether you are shopping for clothes, food or you need help with an issue, your local businesses need you to ensure they survive.”

Elvijs JJ Plugis, of the York Vikings shop and tourism attraction in Shambles, said the fall in visitors to the city had led the business to lose 80 per cent of its revenue.

They are now selling their authentic designs from Viking times and collectables online, but while the move has brought in some income, he misses the personal contact with customers.

“The business is fighting to survive the same as many other businesses in York," said Elvijs. "We are slowly transferring our business to online platforms, but it is not the same."

He added: “We must stay strong and support each other to withstand the current situation. We must stay safe and healthy for the sake of York and the country.”

Ainsty Ales Brewery & Taproom, in Acaster Malbis, produces craft-beers and has a vibrant Taproom, providing live-music, occasional food and its ales.

Owner Andy Herrington said his independent microbrewery normally produces small batches of craft-ales in cask, keg, can and bottle, mainly supplying pubs, hotels, restaurants and clubs across York and Yorkshire.

“When the pandemic arrived, around 80 per cent of our sales stopped immediately, leaving us in March 2020 with 80 nine-gallon casks of beer in the brewery cold store to shift.

“We immediately pivoted the business, creating a community shop, drive-thru and local delivery service. We decanted all of the beer into five-litre mini-kegs and didn’t waste a drop.

“Later in the year we were awarded a grant to help build a new e-shop, enabling us to provide a next day delivery service to the rest of the UK. We also socially-distanced our Taproom before this was forced to close.

“Supporting local businesses is good for the environment because they often have a smaller carbon footprint, they are the backbone of our economy and very often donate more money to charities.

"Helping to grow the number of jobs in our local area makes for a better place to live and work, creating a healthy economy for the community.

"The great thing about local independent businesses is that they are run by people, not boards or shareholders, adding character to the community and a touch of warm, welcoming personality."

The Press Love Local Business campaign celebrates and showcases the efforts of local independents as they forge ahead in lockdown and is encouraging readers to continue support local.

