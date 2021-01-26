A NORTH Yorkshire restaurant has become the first in the city to be awarded a coveted Michelin star.

Shaun Rankin’s eponymous restaurant – Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, Ripon – has been awarded its first Michelin Star.

They join Roots in York in being awarded the honour in this year's prestigious Michelin Guide.

Having opened in July 2019, and following months of enforced closure, Shaun says it is a huge achievement for both Shaun and his team.

He said: "What a surprise and delight it was to be awarded our first Michelin star last night. I want to thank Michelin for believing in us and understanding what the restaurant at Grantley Hall is all about.

"Sustainability and highlighting the incredible produce and suppliers around Yorkshire are of huge importance to me, which is why we try to source all ingredients from within a 30-mile radius and never from outside of the UK. I'm so glad that out efforts have paid off and Michelin can see just how good the produce is. I want to say a massive thank you to the owners of Grantley Hall.

"They have had an incredibly steadfast approach during these tricky times and their continued support is hugely appreciated. Finally, the biggest thank you has to go to the whole team, front and back of house. It seems odd not to be celebrating with a full service today, however I'm itching to get back into the kitchen with them all. Here's to a better 2021, this has certainly lifted the spirits!"

Prior to opening Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, Shaun spent much of his career in Jersey, Channel Islands, where he gained his first Michelin star at Bohemia in 2005. After nine years there, he opened the much-anticipated Ormer St Helier which was awarded its first star only four months after opening.

Shaun said he is immensely proud to have his team and time at Grantley Hall recognised with a star in the 2021 Michelin Awards.