YORK Theatre Royal’s Youth Theatre has reopened despite the lockdown - by going online.

The theatre involves about 150 children and young people from across York and the surrounding areas but current Covid restrictions rule out the usual face-to-face sessions.

Head of Creative Engagement Julian Ollive said face-to-face contact with young people, working collaboratively and creatively in the same space, was really what the theatre was about and what it valued.

"Unfortunately this new lockdown has thwarted our ability to go live but we are going ahead with running our classes online," he said.

“In a time of great uncertainty, we believe it is important to begin the process of coming back to a ‘normal’ which for us is working directly with children and young people in our community.

“Although we would have loved to welcome back our members face to face we are excited by the creative challenges and opportunities that working online will bring.”

Youth Theatre Director Kate Veysey said that offering youth theatre online offered new opportunities to connect with the young people in different ways.

"We feel this is even more important at a time they have additional pressures on them," she said.“The chance to connect, to work with their friends and make new ones, and be creative together, is fantastic.

"It has been really wonderful welcoming back our young people to youth theatre, as well as some new members."

Harvey Harrison, eight, is one of those taking part in one of the Youth Theatre sessions at home in York.

His mother Hayley said: “Harvey has been a member of Youth Theatre for just over two years and in that time the activity has brought him a huge amount of pleasure.

"It’s been a fantastic creative outlet for a child who is often, socially anyway, quite reserved and he has developed a new-found bravery and sense of poise.

"The physical thrill he gets from the performance opportunities is perfectly complemented by his quiet and growing confidence."

