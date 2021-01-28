A COUPLE from York celebrate reaching 60 years of marriage today at their home in New Earswick.
Joan and John Willcock were married in South Shields on January 28, 1961.
The pair met in 1959 whilst they were both studying at South Shields Marine and Technical College.
Joan, 77, is originally from South Shields. However, John, 78, was born in Sunderland and remains an avid Sunderland Football Club supporter. John’s family were originally from Huntington,York.
The couple moved to York in 1973, when John secured a job at the Rowntree’s Factory. He went on to work for York Carriage Works, where he stayed until it closed down, but then worked for both Sainsbury’s and Asda. He retired at the age of 69.
Joan retired in March of 2003 from FirstBus, where she worked in the information office.
The pair have had two children together, Angela and Christopher. They also have three grandchildren.
They planned to go on a cruise to celebrate reaching the milestone, but this was sadly cancelled.
They now plan to celebrate at their home, organising a bigger celebration with their family once Government restrictions are eased.