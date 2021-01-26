A YORK-BASED charity is searching for a new vice chair of trustees to join their “active and committed,”existing core of board members.

The Older Citizens Advocacy York (OCAY), which provides advocacy to older citizens, are looking to hoping to recruit a new vice chair.

Following a successful period as vice chair, they aim for the recruit to transition to becoming chair of trustees to take over Rachel Totton.

The appointee would be supported by the board of trustees and the charity manager during their initial induction and planned transition to the role of chair.

Due to the importance of these roles, they are looking for someone with significant experience as a trustee or board member, with the background and skills to lead trustees in fulfilling their responsibilities.

In addition to good knowledge of the voluntary sector, experience of the health and social care sector would be valuable, but not essential.

The board of trustees meets as a management committee six times a year, for about two hours. In between meetings, the vice chair and chair together are expected to be involved in a range of activities including networking and supporting partnerships, working groups, planning, staff recruitment and support, fundraising and outreach.

The time commitment is variable, preparing for meetings might take between two and four hours, talking to staff and other trustees might take another two to four hours every month and other activities will vary according to need and the candidate’s own availability.

Charity manager, Ruth Potter, said: “This is a particularly exciting time to be joining OCAY. Recently a winner in the national Governance Awards, we have a strong team of trustees. We have had a successful fundraising year, due to the skills of the charity manager and team. Our small team of staff is highly effective, and we continue to invest in their skills. We have our largest ever team of volunteers, building on our achievement of the Investing in Volunteer quality standard.

“We have successfully maintained our service during the pandemic, developing new and effective ways of working.”

The successful candidate will need to have a solid understanding of the strategic role of trustees, excellent meeting and presentation skills, a supportive and confident leadership style and strong understanding of monitoring and evaluation.

A passion for supporting older people is also essential.

If you are interested, contact Ruth Potter on 01904 676200.