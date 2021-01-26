TWO men will appear in court charged with poaching and Covid-19 offences.
On the afternoon of Saturday (January 23), police were called to a report that suspected poachers were chasing hares with a dog in a field near Chapel Haddlesey, Selby.
North Yorkshire Police officers attended immediately, and arrested two men in their 30s.
They were taken to custody, and both subsequently charged with hunting a wild mammal with dog, and breaching COVID-19 restrictions. One was also charged with motoring offences. They have been given bail conditions not to enter the Selby district.
They will appear at York Magistrates Court on February 23.