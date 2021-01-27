THE Covid19 crisis continues to take its toll with yet another rise in the number of York people seeking Universal Credit support.

Jobless figures have soared to the highest level for more than four years, with nearly 830,000 workers dropped from UK payrolls since March 2020.

The unemployment rate reached five per cent in the three months to November for the first time since early 2016 after another 202,000 people lost their jobs, according to the Office for National Statistics.

In York, the number of people seeking Universal Credit rose to 13,235 by December 10 - up from 12,930 on November 12. This figure includes those on low incomes and those not looking for work.

"We haven't had a big spike," said Jenny Shaw, of Jobcentre Plus in York, who remains positive about the opportunities available for local job seekers.

These include apprenticeships and tailored support from a growing number of Job Centre Work Coaches in York.

Sector Work Academy Programmes are also offering targeted support to help people gain work in growth sectors such as security, care and warehouse operations.

Meanwhile, the DWP's Job Entry Targeted Support provides specific help to those who have been unemployed and in receipt of benefits for at least 13 weeks, focusing on transferable skills analysis, CV writing, job searching, interview skills and confidence building.

Experts warned there would be further pain to come after the latest lockdown. There is concern that with York's bars, restaurants and hotels still shut until further notice and reeling from a year of restrictions, many hospitality jobs could be lost.

Business leaders have reiterated calls for further Government support to help sectors such as hospitality and the high street.

In Selby, there were 5,552 Universal Credit claimants last month, up from 5,478 in November. In Ryedale, this figure was 3,715, up from 3,661 the previous month, while Harrogate saw 10,431 claimants, up from 10,221.

ONS figures for December showed there were 828,000 fewer Britons on company payrolls since before the crisis struck last February.