PEOPLE struggling to get to York's Covid vaccination centres - perhaps because they don't have a car or can't drive - have been reassured that help is at hand.
Many people are travelling by car to the local and national centres, situated on York's outskirts at the former Askham Bar Park & Ride car park, off Moor Lane, but a spokeswoman said that while some people did not have transport available there were several organisations which could assist them.
She said York Wheels offered transport for a small charge and could be reached by phoning 01904 630080.
The Home from Hospital service, based at York Hospital, could offer transport to vaccination appointments and volunteers could also help with online booking, and was available on 01904 726191 seven days a week, from 8am until 7pm, she said.
"York CVS , Age UK and City of York Council also have support teams who may be able to help," she said.
She added that the Ambulance Wish Foundation was offering free transport for anyone in a wheelchair to the site in their wheelchair friendly vehicles, which was available by phoning 01904 530053.
