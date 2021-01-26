SEVEN more people with Covid-19 have died at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest figures from NHS England show that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust is now 471.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 98 deaths in the North East and Yorkshire.
Across England, a further 875 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 67,921.
Patients were aged between 33 and 101 years old. All except 21, aged 52 to 93 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from December 17 to January 25, with the majority being on or after January 16.
Their families have been informed.
