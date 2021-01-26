A WOMAN was left with multiple injuries after being struck by a car in a hit and run incident.
North Yorkshire Police say the accident happened in Back Lane in the village of Settrington in Ryedale between 9.30am and 9.40am on Monday, January 25, when a local woman in her 30’s was struck by a car, which failed to stop at the scene.
A police spokesman said: "The woman suffered multiple injuries requiring treatment at Scarborough General Hospital. She has since been discharged.
"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. Anyone who witnessed the incident or who was travelling in the area at the time, is asked to get in touch.
"In particular, we are appealing for information about a Black Mercedes Estate car, which might have been seen in the area at the time. The car might have damage to the front nearside.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Andy Rogers. You can also email andy.rogers@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210039218.
Comments are closed on this article.