Police are currently searching for missing Northallerton man who has now been since yeesterday morning.
Stephen Stockdale, 37, was last seen on Monday morning (January 25) but he failed to return home when expected and did not attend work.
He is described as around 5ft 6in tall, of stocky build and has light brown, short hair.
When he was last seen he was wearing a khaki coloured jacked, a navy t-shirt, grey jogging trousers, a black beanie hat and khaki coloured wellington boots.
Officers are growing very concerned for his welfare, he has not taken his car and the clothing he was last seen in is not adequate for the weather conditions.
Anyone who has seen a man matching Stephen’s description is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 if you have an immediate sighting of him.
Reference number: 12210040207