A PHOTOGRAPHER who grew up in York has been handed a prestigious level of membership in the Royal Photographic Society (RPS).

Lesley Peatfield, was "delighted," to find out that the board of trustees at the RPS had awarded her the 'Associate' level of the society.

Lesley said that the RPS distinctions are "internationally respected," and "sought after," by both professional and amateur photographers.

Lesley's panel was entered in the 'Fine Art' category and comprised of a series of abstract multiple exposure images of York and surrounding areas, all made with her iPhone.

The photographer said: "Growing up in York meant I was familiar with it’s many famous and photographed places, which are usually portrayed traditionally.

"The multiple exposure method lends itself well to creating a truly original piece of work from places that are so personal to me.

"The layering of the multiple exposure allows me to deal with the differences in architecture to show the beauty and complexity of the City and surrounding areas.

"From Roman times through to the Middle Ages and the Minster, then the Victorian styling of York Station, to the architecture of today.

"These places mean a lot to me."

The RPS’s mission is to promote and encourage the highest standards of photography through exhibitions, publications, and activities and to support individual achievement through education recognition.