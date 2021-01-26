THREE men have been arrested after a car allegedly drove the wrong way down the A64.
Sergeant Paul Cording said on Twitter that a vehicle failed to stop initially for police in York and "then unbelievably drives the wrong way down the A64."
Officers brought the pursuit to a safe conclusion at Askham Bar, he said.
Sgt Cording added that the driver was under the drink drive limit but had allegedly tested positive for both cannabis and cocaine and remained in custody.
