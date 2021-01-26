A MAN was arrested in York after a car was allegedly driven the wrong way down the A64.
At around 1.15am this morning, officers became suspicious about a vehicle in the Acomb area, North Yorkshire Police said.
They attempted to stop the car but it but it drove off without stopping, the force added.
A spokesperson for the force explained: "It was followed by officers to the A64 before turning into the wrong carriageway. For safety reasons, officers stopped following the car at this point, but it was picked up again by officers when it drove onto York ring road.
"Again it failed to stop for them, but it was brought to a stop by specially-trained officers a short time later at Askham Bar roundabout."
The force confirmed that a York man was arrested on suspicion of multiple offences including possessing cocaine with intent to supply, failing to stop for the police, dangerous driving, drug driving, theft, driving without insurance or licence, and a fraud offence.
He remained in custody for questioning this afternoon.
Sgt Paul Cording tweeted about the incident, saying: "Vehicle fails to stop initially for police in York and then unbelievably drives the wrong way down the A64."
He said officers brought the pursuit to a safe conclusion at Askham Bar.
