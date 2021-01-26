POLICE have launched a public appeal after a mountain bike was stolen from a garage in the Harrogate area.
The incident happened at Hookstone Grange Way between 5pm on Tuesday January 19 and 8am on Wednesday January 20.
Someone entered an attached garage and stole a mountain bike.
It is an orange and black Whyte T130-C carbon framed with a brand new Vittoria front tyre.
North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help look for this bike and possibly the suspects of the burglary.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Please keep an eye out for the mountain bike."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Nick Harrison.
You can also email nicholas.harrison@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12210031576 when passing on information.