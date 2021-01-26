THE Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) is calling on people in York to volunteer to see their local community through the difficult winter ahead.

The charity’s Hour of Need campaign is calling for a repeat of the groundswell of generosity and positivity it saw back in March, when people stepped forward to volunteer, to help see the NHS and the most vulnerable people through lockdown safely.

Jennifer Scott, commissioned service operations manager for RVS in Leeds and York said: "It’s already been an incredibly tough year for both our clients and the NHS, and the new lockdown presents even more challenges. The truth is that the more volunteers we have on board, the faster our communities will recover. If you can spare even just an hour a week you’ll be doing an amazing thing for your community."

The call for volunteers comes on the back of research finding that more than 4.9 million over 50s, many with health conditions and without family nearby, said they would benefit from volunteer help this winter.

Requests for help from the vulnerable and the NHS are rapidly increasing and volunteers are needed in Leeds and York to support with a range of valuable services, whether flexible or regular volunteering.

There are a variety of roles available from helping vulnerable people recover after a hospital stay and transporting them to or from hospital, serving refreshments to NHS staff and patients in our retail estate, to supporting as an NHS Volunteer Responder with shopping, friendly phone calls or Stewarding at vaccination centres.

Thousands of volunteers will be required nationwide to assist and protect the NHS by supporting the most vulnerable patients to stay safe and well.

To sign up to volunteer, visit: hourofneed.org.uk