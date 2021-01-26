A RESIDENT was rescued by fire crews after a blaze broke out at a house in the Selby district early this morning (Tuesday).
The fire in Fairburn was reported at about 2.40am.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was a fire in a bedroom that spread to the loft space and upstairs landing.
It caused 100 per cent fire damage to the room of origin, and 50 per cent fire damage to the upstairs of the property, the service added.
Station manager Bob Hoskins said crews from Selby and from West Yorkshire attended the "severe" house fire.
He said the crews rescued an occupant from the house who was cared for by Yorkshire Ambulance Service. North Yorkshire Police were also at the scene.
The service has since confirmed that two people were treated for smoke inhalation.
Two hose reel jets, two thermal imaging cameras, breathing apparatus, a positive pressure ventilation fan and a triple extension ladder were used by the crews.
A fire investigation officer is attending the scene today to ascertain the cause of the blaze.
