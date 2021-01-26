A WOMAN has been taken to hospital serious injuries and a man hospitalised with minor injuries after a crash between a bus and car on the A19 near York.
It happened this morning at about 7.15am close to Cross Lanes around the Alne turn-off, south of Easingwold.
North Yorkshire Police said it involved a cream Volvo bus and Black Audi A1.
The road has been shut for several hours and remains closed. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The driver of the bus, which did not have any passengers at the time of the incident, was taken to hospital with minor injuries but has since been released.
"The driver of the Audi, a woman in her late 20s, has been taken to Hull Royal Infirmary with serious injuries."
Anyone who witnessed the collision or who was travelling in the area at the time is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police. In particular, officers are appealing for a cyclist believed to be in the area at the time of the incident, to come forward.
Call 101 with information, press one and speak to the force control room, quoting number NYP-26022021-0049.
A spokeswoman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service told The Press: "We received an emergency call at 7.15am this morning to report a collision between a bus and car on the A19 near Easingwold.
"We dispatched two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, specialist paramedic and supervisor to the scene and two patients were conveyed to hospital."
