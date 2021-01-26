A YORK restaurant has become the first in the city to be awarded a coveted Michelin star.

Roots in Marygate has been awarded a Michelin star in this year's prestigious Michelin Guide.

The restaurant is owned by Michelin-starred chef Tommy Banks, whose restaurants are The Black Swan at Oldstead and Roots in Marygate in York. Speaking on Instagram last night the team said they were "thrilled and honoured" by the award.



Tommy said: "Roots has certainly developed and evolved since launching in September 2018. We set off with lots of different ideas - some stayed, others didn’t. A few things have remained a constant; our commitment to local producers and self-sufficiency, as well as one day reaching Michelin potential.

"I am really proud to be the first restaurant in York to win a star. It's a testament to the team’s hard work and hope it shines a spotlight on the diverse food and drink scene in York.

"Our family farm in Oldstead formed the premise of our business, so biodiversity and sustainability were always central to what we wanted to achieve at The Black Swan and Roots. Over the years, we’ve been lucky enough to grow the business with a team that shares our ethos. This year has undoubtedly been a challenging one but it has shown us more than ever before the value of what we have on our doorstep here in Yorkshire - amazing suppliers, a fantastic team and phenomenal produce.”

Tommy became Britain’s youngest Michelin-starred chef in 2013.

Roots opened in the former Bay Horse pub in Marygate on Yorkshire Day in 2018.

The restaurant is currently closed because of the third national coronavirus lockdown, but is still offering a range of food boxes. Further details can be found at tommybanks.co.uk



Grantly Hall near Ripon also scooped a Michelin star in the awards.