ANIMALS may not be aware of the coronavirus pandemic, but it has affected them nonetheless. Staff at the RSPCA's York animal home now have to wear face masks. Not all the pets in their care like it.

"It doesn't affect the puppies so much - they just think it's normal," said the home's animal welfare supervisor Marie Sandall. "But some of the adult dogs are a bit nervous about it. They're a bit wary."

Covid has affected the animals in another way, too. RSPCA staff are classed as 'key workers', so they have been able to continue looking after the 30 dogs, 20 cats and assorted degus, rabbits and budgies in their care. But because of social distancing restrictions, the home has had to stop re-homing most dogs for now.

That's because many of the dogs were abused or abandoned, so have behavioural issues. They need to be introduced to new families gradually, over several visits - and that isn't possible just now.

Cats, smaller animals and some puppies are still being rehomed, though. Staff in PPE take them to their new owners after online consultation.

As to the daily routine of looking after the animals - the home is closed to the public, and no volunteers are allowed. So exercising, feeding and looking after the animals is entirely down to the six or seven staff at work each day. "We're busy!" Marie said.

Their work was made harder by the recent flooding. The flood waters came up to the home's car park - and reached the exercise compound. The water has now frozen - so staff have to walk dogs on nearby streets instead. Thankfully the home's main building and kennels were not affected, and no evacuation was necessary. Staff never really thought it would be, Marie admitted. "There was no panic! We've been here a long time. The water came up to where it normally does."

All animals at the York RSPCA Animal Home which are available for adoption are featured on its website. Visit rspca-yorkhome.org.uk