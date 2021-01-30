ENGLAND is in the midst of a national lockdown where non-essential travel is banned- but we can still start planning our next staycation.

Even when restrictions ease, Matt Hancock has cautioned against booking summer holidays abroad, encouraging people to have a “great British summer” instead of travelling overseas.

Luckily for us, there are plenty of fantastic places to stay right on our doorstep.

Using Booking.com, we have tracked down some of the best-reviewed and rated hotels in the region- ideal for those who want to get out of the house but don’t want to stray too far from home after lockdown.





According to research from Booking.com, 47% of people still plan to travel within their own country in 7-12 months’ time.



A spokesperson for the company added: “For Brits, there are many reasons why travelling domestically should be front of mind once it is permitted to do so.

“Firstly, the UK is home to some of the world’s most beautiful settings, which span incredible coastlines, stunning national parks and thriving cultural cities.



“Further to this, doorstep delights can often offer both cost and time savings, whilst also giving travellers more freedom over which method of transport to take when travelling to and from their chosen location.”



“[However], we strongly recommend that travellers book refundable/flexible room options in case of the need to cancel or reschedule.”

Here are some top-rated hotels across York and North Yorkshire- and what the reviewers have been saying about them:

(Prices based on two adults for a two night stay from 27 August to 29 August)

The best-reviewed hotels in York



Staying local and fancy a change of scenery from your home? Here are the top-rated places in the city.



Middlethorpe Hall and Spa, Bishopthorpe Road

Rating: 9.3

Estimated price: £283-£826

Middlethorpe Hall and Spa (Photo: Booking.com)

According to Booking.com, this hotel is one of the best-reviewed hotels in York.

Middlethorpe Hall and Spa certainly has a lot to offer- especially if you want to embark on a luxury getaway.

The hall is surrounded by beautiful and well-manicured gardens to explore.

If this wasn’t enough, the hotel also overlooks York Racecourse which you can admire from many rooms.

Speaking of bedrooms, they all have an elegant aesthetic decorated with antiques.

Guests can also relax in the indoor swimming pool, spa bath, sauna or steam room.

Exercising might not be on everyone’s agenda for their holiday, but there is a gym in the Victorian summer house for those who want to build up a sweat.

If this wasn’t enough, there is also a grand restaurant on site which serves award-winning food which you can eat with a garden view

This certainly seems like a dream place to stay- but what do the former guests have to say?

One person wrote: “This property was lovely, the gardens were beautiful and the room we stopped in was cosy- it felt we were in the middle of the countryside.”

Another said: “The staff could not do enough for you.

“We were made to feel very special. The hall and its gardens were beautiful, made more so by seeing deer in the garden.”

The Grand, Station Rise

Rating: 9.2

Estimated price: £528-£778

Inside The Grand (Photo: Booking.com)

The Grand is widely regarded as one of the most luxurious hotels in York. If you haven’t stayed yourself, it’s likely that you have glanced at The Grand in passing.

The five-star hotel and spa boasts stylish rooms and guest even have access to a luxury vaulted spa.

The Rise Restaurant serves classic British cuisine, using locally source ingredients.

Need to wind down after lockdown?

The on-site spa has a 20 yards swimming pool, as well as a hot tub and steam room.

One happy guest left a review saying: “The hotel is exceptional value for money and the rooms are first class”

However, some people remarked that the breakfast was a little expensive and others had a few issues with a slow check in- but on the whole, reviews of this hotel are overwhelmingly positive.



Dean Court Hotel, Duncombe Place

Rating: 9.2

Estimated price: £277-£776

Dean Court Hotel (Photo: Booking.com)

This hotel is opposite York Minster- ideal for tourists hoping to do a spot of sightseeing.

Each room at the Dean Court is individually decorated and has a stylish private bathroom.

Arguably, the best aspect of the hotel is breakfast which can be enjoyed with views of York Minster.

One guest would prefer to have more storage space and coat hooks in the rooms- but they still gave their stay a 10/10 rating.

They wrote: “ I’d say everything about our stay here was perfect.



“Staff were all very nice, room was ready early, staff had put a birthday card out for my wife, room was lovely, location was fantastic and the breakfast was delicious.”



The best-reviewed hotels in North Yorkshire

If you are planning on travelling a little further afield, here are three of the best user-rated hotels across North Yorkshire.

Grantley Hall, Ripon

Rating: 9.7

Estimated price: £1010

Grantley Hall (Photo: Booking.com)

If you have the budget, Grantley Hall looks like a magnificent and luxurious place to stay for a weekend.

The five-star hotel has air conditioned rooms, each with a private bathroom.

The luxe hotel also boasts an indoor pool and spa center.

Have a concern? The front desk is open 24-hours a day, where staff will be waiting to help you.

It’s also a short distance from Lightwater Valley Theme Park, Ripon Racecourse and Ripon Cathedral.

One happy guest described the Hall as a “beautiful house” which has “lovingly been refurbished”.

Another said they had a “perfect stay at Grantley Hall”.

They added: “We’ve been so well looked after thanks to attentive and friendly staff.



“The room was stunningly decorated and really comfortable; love all the branded touches throughout.

“I could not fault our stay- it was clear how much money has been spent, impeccable attention to detail through the whole estate.”

The Farrier, Scarborough

Rating: 9.7

Estimated price: £200-£300

The Farrier (Photo: Booking.com)

Despite being one of the more affordable options on the list, The Farrier is still one of the best-rated hotels in North Yorkshire.

Ideal for a weekend away at Scarborough, this hotel is just five miles from the Open Air Theatre and Scarborough Castle; there is also a spa 3.7 miles down the road.

On site, guest can enjoy the terrace bar and tuck into a meal at the restaurant.

The reviews of the hotel are overwhelmingly positive.

One person wrote: “It was one of the most pleasant stays I’ve had in a hotel. The rooms were beautiful and the service exceptional.”

Another thought the hotel could improve by adding small plates to their evening menu- but still gave the hotel a 10/10 rating.

They wrote: “Breakfast was first class and staff couldn’t do enough for us. They made us very welcome and went the extra mile.”

High Dalby House, Pickering

Rating: 9.7

Estimated price: £159-£311

A room (Photo: Booking.com)

This hotel is located in the scenic Dalby Forest and benefits from its own tennis court and manicured gardens.

If the six acres of land aren’t enough, you can also take part in activities in and around Pickering such as cycling and hiking.

While it certainly looks like an exceptional place to stay, what do the former guests have to say?

One person said the hosts were “wonderful” and the grounds “stunning”.

Another wrote: “We had a short two night stay at High Dalby House- it was spectacular!

“The house, rooms and grounds are just amazing! We saw deer on the lawn each morning and enjoyed walking down to the river and the tranquillity of the setting.



“The rooms are beautiful, and ample. We had our two small dogs with us and they were made to feel as welcome as we were. Breakfast is literally brilliant!”

Have you stayed at any of these hotels? Tell us about your experience in the comment section.