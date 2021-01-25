TREES and bushes between the railway line and Scarborough Terrace have been removed today.
A spokepreson for Network Rail said the work was being carried out after concerns were raised about the brambles causing a nuisance for drivers.
They said litter was also removed from the line.
They apologised that residents were not contacted before the work started and said it should be completed tomorrow, Tuesday.
The spokesperson said: “We’re carrying out essential work to remove some of the brambles and vegetation along the railway at Scarborough Terrace and Filey Terrace in York.
“This follows concerns about it growing through the fence, causing a nuisance for drivers and making it difficult for people to park their cars safely. Litter is also being removed from the area.
“Our teams are only removing trees which have become unhealthy or damaged. We’re sorry residents were not notified about this work before it took place and we are investigating why this happened.”