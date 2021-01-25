YORK’S Covid rate has more than halved from its peak earlier this month.
Public Health England said today that the rolling seven-day rate in the City of York Council area in the week to January 20 had fallen to 331.4 cases per 100,000 population.
That compares with 670.4 per 100,000 in the week to January 8 and with a national average for the whole of England of 420.7 in the week to January 20.
However, the rate is still considerably higher than in early/mid December, when it was only in the low-mid 60s.
The rate has also fallen in the North Yorkshire County Council area to 243.2 per 100,000, and stands at 176.2 in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area, said PHE.
In York, the highest rate was 574.3 in Westfield, Chapelfields and Foxwood, which was hugely down on the peak earlier this month.
New Earswick had a rate of 486.8, Wigginton had a rate of 442.7, Haxby’s rate stood at 435.2, Strensall’s at 401.7, Acomb’s at 420.3, and 481.7 in Woodthorpe and Acomb Park.The lowest rate of any area in York was 192.9 in the city centre.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment