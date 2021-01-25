POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted by a man - the third such incident reported in recent weeks.

The latest incident happened on Mowbray Road in Northallerton at about 5pm on Friday, January 22 as the woman, who is in her early 20s, was standing alone at the Mowbray Road and Turker Lane junction.

North Yorkshire Police say the suspect approached the victim from behind and without warning sexually assaulted her before running off down Turker Lane in the direction of Brompton Road.

He is described as white, around 5ft 10in tall, slim build with a pale complexion. He was wearing a dark puffer jacket with a hoodie top with the hood up, and dark loose-fitting jogging bottoms.

The force is now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident. In particular, they are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time or have vehicle dash-cam or home CCTV footage of the location.

Sergeant Nick Hill, of Northallerton Police, said: “These incidents are extremely distressing to the female victims concerned. They can be assured, along with the wider community, that North Yorkshire Police is determined to arrest and prosecute those responsible for these offences.

“I urge women walking in the area alone to be extremely vigilant and be on the lookout for persons acting suspiciously. To maximise safety, walk with someone else if possible and stick to well-lit areas. Also consider having a personal alarm with you and a mobile phone, but please avoid prolonged use of electronic devices to enable you to remain alert to your surroundings.

“Anyone who has immediate concerns for their personal safety should contact police without delay by dialling 999."

Anyone with information that could assist this investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Katy Ditchburn. You can also email katy.ditchburn@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210035159.