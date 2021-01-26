MORE than 100 new homes are set to be built on land next to a York secondary school.

A planning application has been submitted for 117 homes to be built next to Joseph Rowntree School, on land off Haxby Road and Willow Bank.

Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust has submitted the plans, which include 34 social or affordable homes.

The application says the land is currently used by dog walkers and as a shortcut to the school.

It is allocated for housing in the draft Local Plan and was temporarily used as a staff car park while the new school buildings were constructed.

The plans include entrances to the new development off Haxby Road and Willow Bank. There would be 154 parking bays and 234 cycle spaces.

Trees removed to make way for the housing would be replaced elsewhere, according to a statement.

It says: "Green public open space is located to the eastern part of the site. An area in front of the exisng tree line is designated under the local plan as ‘open space’, the intention is to keep this area open and enhanced for use as public open space for residents and the local community.

"Informal routes though the trees are to remain with more formalised routes for walking linking into the community hub and play areas. North to south strong pedestrian links to the Joseph Rowntree School and Willow Bank also remain."

It adds: "The new homes have been designed alongside the Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust [which] continues to promote Joseph Rowntree’s legacy and actively tackles poverty. The Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust build genuinely affordable homes and have committed to delivering 1,000 new decent and affordable homes in the next 10 years, contributing to the affordability crisis."

"The proposed housing scheme looks to continue the legacy of good quality housing in the area with links to the heritage of New Earswick."

