POLICE in York have issued CCTV of three men they would like to speak to following the theft of more than £1,000 worth of alcohol.
Officers say the theft from Sainsburys in Foss Bank occurred at about 7pm on Monday, January 4.
A force spokesman said: "Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise any of the men in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for William Leah or email will.leah@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote reference number 12210004350 when passing on information.
Comments are closed on this article.