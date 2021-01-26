Last week, 278 positive votes in the Commons to retain the £20 uplift payment to Universal Credit claimants were deemed ‘non-binding’ because 365 Tory MPs abstained. The Conservative Government urged MPs to abstain so delaying any decision on the future of the payment.
The result is incredibly cruel as it plunges families into uncertainty about their future income, adding to the everyday anxiety as they struggle to pay household bills, keep warm and feed their families.
It is important to continue to lobby MPs to vote to keep this increased Universal Credit income after the Budget. Ministers argue that it will cost £6 billion per year - and say that is unsustainable if we are to achieve economic recovery.
But extra money in income increases spending and it all helps the economy, both locally and nationally.
An estimated £180 billion has been spent to provide services during the pandemic - including an eye-watering £900,000 a day paid to management consultants to maintain the Test and Trace system.
Universal Credit claimants report that the £20 per week uplift makes a tremendous difference to their lives. Losing it will leave many facing the grim realities of relying on food banks.
In 2021 in Britain no one should be forced to rely on the kindness of strangers, charities and food banks. It is time for us to remind this Government that all citizens have the right to an affordable home, a decent standard of living and a hunger-free future.
Gwen Vardigans and Corinne Pearson,
Unite Community York,
Carron Crescent, York