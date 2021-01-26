I don’t like thoughtless joggers gasping over me While returning from the local shop one evening I was forced to dodge about like an idiot because a gasp of joggers (my own collective noun) could apparently not find the extra reserves of energy within themselves to keep two metres away from me.
None of them had a mask on. They ran off, puffing and blowing lungs potentially full of disease all over.
Is there not some way that joggers and, to a lesser extent, cyclists can bring themselves to travel the extra distance needed to avoid pedestrians? Or are they somehow exempt from common sense and courtesy?
Nigel Cummings, Charlton Street, York
