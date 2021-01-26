As a nurse working up at the mass vaccination site in York it has been great to hear of people’s experiences of using the facility.

However, I feel that we should also thank the volunteers who are day in and day out directing traffic and people around the site. They have been outside in seriously cold temperatures and continue to do their jobs with a smile! The site is really well organised, everyone is enjoying working there and it is a credit to all involved.

Jayne Keeney, Elvington, York

Worried about the wait for your jab? Take a book

Like other readers I have nothing but praise for the pop-up Askham Bar vaccination site and its staff. I was therefore very disappointed to read what I felt were unjustified criticisms of the waiting times for Covid vaccinations.

I had my first injection on January 9 and was driving away 40 minutes after my appointment time. It went very smoothly indeed but I am sure others will take longer and for good reasons too.

After parking, you wait in your car to be called so I continued to enjoy the music I had been listening to. I knew there would be a 15 minute compulsory wait after the injection to check for adverse reactions to the vaccine. Being on my own, I took a book to read. Just because you are waiting, your brain need not be idle.

Quentin Macdonald, Church Lane, Nether Poppleton

Why two vaccination centres on the one site?

Am I the only person taken aback by the apology from vaccine centre bosses in which a Nimbuscare spokeswoman said they were ‘experiencing delays of around 20 minutes’ last Wednesday (The Press, January 21)?

Living three miles away and with an 11.50am appointment, I left home at 11.10 to leave plenty of time. Queueing began at the Tesco roundabout from which it took me half an hour to reach Askham Bar Park&Ride.

Once there, we were directed to park up and sat for an hour, until directed to set off towards Tesco, site of both the local and national vaccine centres.

Snaking round the car park and down to the back of the store took three quarters of an hour. From there, local people were directed to drive to the original tent, those from out of town to the newly-erected cabins behind.

It took another half hour to reach parking places. I then joined a queue to enter the tent and it took another twenty five minutes to reach the check-in desk. However, from then on things moved more quickly and I finally had my vaccination at 2.55.

At no point did I see anyone becoming angry or complaining, and all the staff were pleasant and helpful. Naturally we were all very grateful to receive our injections, but large questions still hang over that day’s organisation. The previous week I took my husband for his vaccination and it took about twenty minutes.

I don’t know how things have been going since Wednesday, and hope that they have improved. Nevertheless, I would have thought that using more than one site would have been preferable.

Anne Hollindale, Grange Garth, York