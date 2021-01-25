MANY roads across the region are still affected by flooding today (Monday).
Roads closed in the York area include Clementhorpe, Terry Avenue, Naburn Lane and Acaster Lane.
In the East Riding, the A163 at Bubwith Bridge is closed, as is Breighton Road between Breighton and Wressle.
Also closed are the B1228 at Sutton upon Derwent and Dolegate from the Skirpenbeck junction towards Buttercrambe.
Numerous roads and bridges are closed across North Yorkshire.
Cawood Bridge, in Cawood, south of York, and County Bridge in Malton, are both closed, and Castlegate is shut between Malton and Norton.
Click here for an updated list of all the roads closed across the county.
