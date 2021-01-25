RESIDENTS in a North Yorkshire town are being urged to take extra steps to protect their vehicles, after a recent spate of thefts.

Over the last week, a number of parked cars have been entered, and items stolen from inside, North Yorkshire Police said.

In most cases, the cars had been left locked and secure, and no damage was caused when entering them, the force added.

It appears high-value vehicles such as BMWs and Audis have been particularly targeted, it said.

Enquiries into the thefts is ongoing. The force said incidents include:

A pair of sunglasses and cash were stolen from cars parked at properties in the Kent Road area on January 17 and January 20.

Overnight between January 20 and 21, a car parked on a drive in the Woodlands area of Harrogate was broken into, and items moved about inside. It is not believed anything was taken.

Overnight between January 21 and 22, sunglasses and other items were reported stolen from a car parked in The Oval.

In the Rossett area of Harrogate, overnight between January 21 and 22, three cars were entered. A handbag containing numerous items including bank cards was stolen from inside one. Jewellery and coins were stolen from another. Nothing was stolen and no damage was caused to a third, but items had been moved around.

Overnight between January 22 and 23, in the Rossett area of Harrogate, two cars were broken into. An iPod was stolen from one, and a quantity of cash, in coins, was stolen from another.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to phone North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12210034761. Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Motorists in Harrogate are being urged to follow secure advice and take extra measures to protect their vehicles:

Make sure you have locked your vehicle and your windows are closed too, even for short stops.

Use your garage or park in well-lit, well-populated and overlooked areas.

Remove your valuables. Even bags, jackets, cases and toys have a value to thief. A jacket could contain cash or cigarettes that may encourage them.

Remove loose change from view. Its presence may tip the scales in any decision on whether to attempt to break in.

Remove electronics such as sat-navs. You should also remove any holders or chargers and wipe clear suction cup marks. Any evidence could encourage a thief to look further.

Keep your vehicle tidy. Clutter in the foot wells could make a thief feel it’s worth a look whilst envelopes left on seats could contain something worth stealing.

Keep ID badges on your person. Criminals know that they may be with electronic passes to buildings. They may also be attractive to fraudsters.