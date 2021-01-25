A SCHOOL in York has had to close it's Early Years provision because of a case of Covid-19.
The Early Years bubble at Osbaldwick Primary Academy has had to close because of a confirmed case of Covid-19, in line with government guidance.
As a result, 30 children – either categorised as vulnerable or children of key workers – have to self-isolate at home for ten days.
Osbaldwick is part of Ebor Academy Trust which has 24 schools. In York they include Robert Wilkinson, Haxby Road, Hob Moor Community Primary Academy, Hob Moor Oaks, Lakeside Primary Academy and Park Grove Primary.
It also has other schools in Selby, the East Riding and on the Yorkshire Coast.
