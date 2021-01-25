DRONE footage shot by a York student shows the full extent of flooding in the city last week.
The video, by York St John University student Alex Bankhead, shows York on Friday as river levels of the Ouse rose to 4.63 metres above normal summer levels.
The River Foss peaked on Thursday at 2.73 metres above normal summer levels.
The flooding led to the closure of numerous roads in the city and riverside paths and properties were left under water.
St George's Field car park, Esplanade car parks and Rowntree Park and car park were also closed due to high river levels.
Defences were provided to properties in the immediate flood risk area, including the deployment of pumps and delivery of defences to properties most at risk.
In addition, letters were sent and doors knocked at properties where flooding might have occurred if river levels had rose to the highest Environment Agency projections and exceeded temporary flood defences.
