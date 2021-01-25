POLICE in York are on the hunt for vandals who threw a marine buoy on to train tracks in the city.
British Transport Police say their officers are investigating an incident that happened at about 5pm on Friday, January 8, when an orange marine buoy was thrown from the Water End rail bridge in Clifton onto the railway below.
They say that the buoy became entangled in the overhead lines before being struck by a train, causing significant network disruption.
A spokesman for the service said: "If you witnessed the incident, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 272 of 08/01/21.
"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
Comments are closed on this article.