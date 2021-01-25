A MAJOR outdoor theatrical production called The York Passion has been put back from Easter because of Covid restrictions.
The plays, to be performed on wagons in front of the former Minster School, will now be staged on May 29 and 31.
The theatre partnership behind the production - the York Mystery Plays Supporters Trust,York Festival Trust and York Minster, said it had agreed to reschedule the performance following concerns that the ongoing level of coronavirus restrictions left little room to undertake outdoor rehearsals.
Trust chair, Linda Terry, said: "It is unfortunate that we have had to reschedule the performances, but we recognise that having to audition and rehearse everything online puts an undue pressure on the actors and the director. Hopefully public health guidelines will be easier to manage by May."
She said applications for director remained open until the closing date of midnight on February 14, by emailing linda.terry@ympst.co.uk .