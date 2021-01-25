A MULTI-MILLION pound investment will bring next-generation connectivity within reach of nearly every home and business in York.

CityFibre plans to grow York’s full fibre footprint as part of its £4 billion national bid to replace existing networks with gigabit-capable full fibre connectivity.

The development of the network brings reliable, high-speed, high-capacity digital connectivity to the doorsteps of thousands more businesses and residents.

Since 2011, CityFibre’s dark fibre network has been used to serve York’s business community and became a platform for the UK’s first at-scale trial of Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) with the help of Sky and TalkTalk in 2014.

The project was further developed and led by FibreNation (formerly TalkTalk), which CityFibre acquired in March 2020. It will now be finalised under CityFibre’s Gigabit City Investment Programme.

Upon completion, this will bring full fibre within reach of nearly every home and business in the city. It will also provide a platform for a new generation of smart city applications and underpin the roll-out of 5G mobile services.

Kim Johnston, city manager at CityFibre, who will lead the delivery of the project, said York was 'a forward-thinking digital destination, making huge strides in 5G initiatives and digital inclusion'.

"The city has long been a focus for digital transformation and it’s a pleasure to support the growth of the broadband infrastructure network, ensuring that as many homes and businesses as possible can benefit from Full Fibre.

“As we’ve all seen over the past year, digital connectivity has never been more important for residents and businesses in towns and cities across the UK. We want access to Full Fibre to be as inclusive as possible and hope the new project will play a pivotal role in growing and protecting the area’s economy, whilst supporting businesses as they implement digital solutions.”

CityFibre will work with City of York Council and communities to ensure a fast and successful roll-out. Residents will be informed by mailings ahead of works.

Cllr Nigel Ayre, executive member for finance and performance, York council, said: “Over the last 12 months, we have all increased our virtual presence to adjust how we work and stay connected with one another during the pandemic. This has shown that strong, reliable internet connectivity across the city has never been more important.

“As we look forward, it is clear that digital access and skills are only going to become more vital. We are pleased that residents and businesses in York will soon benefit from this significant investment and have access to world-class connectivity.”

Where the network has been activated, services are available via TalkTalk, and as the roll-out progresses they’ll be available through an increasing range of Internet Service Providers (ISPs).

Residents can pre-register interest or check their postcode to see if services are available at cityfibre.com/residential