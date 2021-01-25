Cash-saving guru Martin Lewis has revealed three golden questions that could mean people can cut the interest on any non-mortgage debts to 0%.

The Money Saving Expert’s advice would mean Brits struggling with their finances could pay more off their debt each month rather than paying interest charges.

He revealed three questions people should consider when struggling.

Are you struggling to meet your minimum repayments? Do you have more than a year's salary as non-mortgage debt? Are you not sleeping at night because of your debt?

Speaking on the Martin Lewis Money Show the finance expert said: "If you answer yes to any of those, then I wouldn't use these solutions.

"Instead, I'd go now and book a meeting with a non-profit debt counselling agency: National Debtline, Citizen's Advice, Stepchange or Christians Against Poverty.

"They're not there to judge you, you can talk to them easily."

But if your answer these questions is no, and your debts are more manageable, Martin Lewis had some general advice to help keep on top of finances.

He said: "My aim here is to show you how to cut interest rates down to 0% on most forms of personal debt."

"This is all about a balance transfer.

He added: "Don't just apply for one of these, instead use an eligibility calculator first.

"Once you've got your choice of card you want to go for the one with the lowest fee within the 0% length you're sure you can repay.

"If you're unsure, just pay the bigger fee, go long."

Mr Lewis explained how clearing bank overdrafts should be at the top of your list.

"Many people think: credit cards bad, debit cards good. But that's not true any more," he explained.

Most overdrafts are now at 40%, higher than a high street credit card meaning it is a good idea to clear your overdraft first with a number of 0% overdraft buffers including M&S Bank and First Direct.

He also explained that a 0% money transfer card deposits cash in your bank account rather than take over the balance from another credit card.

For personal loans Martin shared four tips for switching.

Ask your current lender for a "settlement figure" Find the cheapest loan you can that covers the settlement figure Find your "what's left to pay" figure on your current loan (ie months left on your loan times the monthly payments If the new loan is cheaper overall than the total left to pay on your existing one - then move.

"If it's under £3,000 I'd be looking at a 0% money transfer card again," he added.

The finance expert urged people to pay off the debts with the highest interest rates first rather than the biggest debt and encourage people to talk about any money issues with friends and family rather than suffering along.

He said: "People should talk about money more”.