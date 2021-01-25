A YORK business has been reported for an alleged Covid breach over an exercise class - as patrols have been stepped up.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted that the city centre business had been running the class for staff after work.
It did not reveal that name of the business or the nature of the exercise class, simply urging people to abide by lockdown guidelines.
It said that following recent increases in anti-social behaviour in the Navigation Road area, police had increased hi-vis patrols along with plain clothes officers.
It tweeted a picture of police on patrol in the area off Walmgate, adding: "Over the last week, several people have been reported for breaches of Covid legislation."
Officers also tweeted that they had been increasing patrols around York's beauty spots, 'ensuring that people are staying local for their exercise.'
