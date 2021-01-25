MORE Year 13 students than ever before are choosing to carry out degree-level study closer to home as a result of the pandemic, according to UCAS’ latest survey.
The survey targeted more than 20,000 pupils who are currently applying to go to university, with the results suggesting that nearly a quarter (23 per cent) want to study closer to home.
This was also evident in a recent poll by the Student Room, which addressed whether the new lockdown measures are changing students’ plans for the future. While half of the respondents claimed that it hadn’t changed anything for them, the data highlighted that 8.7 per cent of respondents have now decided to go to university closer to home.
Stephen Mulligan, assistant director for higher education at Selby College, said: “The increase of students wanting to carry out their degree-level study closer to home in light of the pandemic and it’s imposing restrictions is signifying a longer-term trend in the market.
“Being further from support networks, rising fees and accommodation costs are also factors which are resulting in students choosing to fulfil degrees at local institutes, as opposed to traditional universities. As a result, colleges are now becoming hubs for students to fulfil Higher Education programmes, meaning that they don’t have to travel far or have to pay substantial costs to gain a degree.”