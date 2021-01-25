POLICE have broken up two house parties in York, issuing fines and rapping the 'selfish' behaviour of those involved.
An officer tweeted that at one incident, nine Covid breach tickets had been issued, adding: "If you’re gonna have a party with music and disco lights expect our blue disco lights too. One expensive house party."
The officer tweeted that another house party had been interrupted while on a Covid patrol in York South, York North and the city centre last night, with another 13 breaches at a single address.
"It is so frustrating why people think it’s ok to mix with different households... It is just selfish behaviour.
"I often think the money is sometimes a side issue... I just don’t understand why people don’t just do the right thing. Short term sacrifice for long term benefits."
