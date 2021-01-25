MORE than 50 Covid patients have been discharged from York and Scarborough hospitals over the weekend - as the total number has remained almost unchanged.
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said today it had discharged a total of 1,589Covid-19 patients to their usual place of residence or who were no longer being treated as having the illness, compared with 1,536 last Friday.
It said it currently had 223 confirmed and suspected Covid-19 inpatients Trust-wide, which compares with 222 last Friday.
It also had 11 patients currently in intensive care, compared with 13 on Friday.
