BIKES and motorbikes worth thousands of pounds have been stolen after a spate of break-ins.

North Yorkshire Police say that enquiries are ongoing to determine whether the incidents are linked, to identify those responsible, and to return the bikes to their rightful owners.

They say that between January 19 and 21, a motorbike was stolen from a garage in the Boroughbridge area. The offender cut through two locks and stole the red and white motorbike – which had only just been given as a Christmas present. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident reference 12210034339.

Overnight between January 20 and 21, three high-value pedal bikes were stolen from a garage in the Gargrave area. A lock was damaged and three bikes taken. They were a silver-coloured Van Nicholas Amazon, a Scott Scale 50 with a black frame with blue writing on it, and a bronze-colour Genesis racing bike – with a total value of around £3,000. Police are investigating, incident reference 12210033684.

Also overnight at the same time, two mountain bikes, an Orange and a Giant model, with a total value of around £2,500, were stolen from a garage in the Grassington area. Enquiries are ongoing, reference 12210032497.

PC Liz Estensen, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Enquiries are ongoing into these incidents, and while our investigations continue, I am urging North Yorkshire residents to be vigilant and double-check the security measures they have in place.

“Recorded crime figures show that thieves are far more likely to break into sheds and garages than houses, so consider taking extra steps to protect your outbuildings, particularly if you live in a rural or isolated area.”

Officers are also investigating reports of youths interfering with high-value vehicles parked in Harrogate overnight. Vehicles should always be left secure, with no valuables left inside.