YORK residents aged 70-74 are now being offered Covid jabs - and so are housebound people.
A spokeswoman for the two vaccination centres on the former Askham Bar Park & Ride site said that the teams had worked hard on carrying out vaccinations over the weekend, and all was going well.
She said the site was now doing both the 75-79 year old, and the 70-74 year old cohorts.
"Housebound patients are being vaccinated too now across York, and adult nursing homes - staff and residents," she added.
