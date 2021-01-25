A "DISTRESSED" man was allegedly involved in a "scuffle" with a traffic officer after a crash in North Yorkshire.
Traffic constable David Minto tweeted that he was called to a crash at Westwick near Boroughbridge yesterday (Sunday).
He explained: "It was reported that the driver had left the scene. I arrive in the area and locate a distressed male. A short scuffle ensues, we end up in a ditch."
A man was arrested "for being unfit to drive," TC Minto added.
He said: "Male identified as keeper and insured of the crashed car. It has now become apparent that the lad is clearly distressed and will now receive support and an assessment due to his deteriorating mental health. He simply isn’t fit enough to understand the custody process.
"I’ll ensure @DVLAgovuk are urgently updated regarding this matter though. They can then review the driver’s licence status and act accordingly."
Comments are closed on this article.