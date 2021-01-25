A CAR overturned in a ditch in York, leaving the driver with minor injuries.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to the collision in North Lane, Huntington, just before 10am yesterday (Sunday).
A spokesperson for the service explained: "Crews attended an incident involving a car that had overturned in a ditch.
"The occupant of the vehicle was out on the arrival of crews with minor injuries."
Crews provided oxygen and provided advice.
