Two more people have died after a positive coronavirus test in hospitals run by a York NHS trust.
One died yesterday and the other on Friday. Their families have been informed.
The deaths bring the total number of coronavirus deaths reported at York NHS Teaching Hospital Trust hospitals began to 459.
In York, 215 residents have died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.
According to the Office for National Statistics, up to January 11, there were 234 York residents whose death certificates included coronavirus as a cause of death.
In the whole of England, NHS Hospitals reported 623 more deaths after a positive coronavirus test today. The figures given for Sundays and Mondays are often lower because of reporting delays over the weekend.