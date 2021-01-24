RESIDENTS in York and North Yorkshire have a chance to learn a new skill and help those with hearing difficulties without leaving their home.
Signs4Life is providing a free course on sign language for Yorkshire residents through Zoom starting in late February.
The service has worked with York Minster among other local organisations.
Programme manager Hana Riaz said: “There are more than nine million hearing-impaired people registered in the UK.
"We wanted to open our programs to the general public, who might also have an interest in learning sign language, especially now that many people are stuck at home during this third lockdown.
"We are offering a free 6-week BSL program, which you can enjoy and access from the comfort of your homes, delivered through Zoom”.
For more details, email Hana on hana.riaz@signs4life.org.