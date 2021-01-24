Part of an important link road will be closed every weekday for most of February and March.
City council workmen will be resurfacing the pavements of Burtonstone Road between its junctions with Clifton and Avenue Road.
The closure will start on Monday February 8 and run until March 21.
The road will be closed to traffic from 9am to 4pm every weekday. An alternative route will be signposted.
Residents living in the closed section will be able to get to their houses.
