Lidl and Aldi have revealed the latest items hitting the shelves in the middle aisles of their stores in York and North Yorkshire from Sunday, January 24, 2021.
We've rounded-up some of the highlights to look out for in each supermarket.
LIDL
In the middle of Lidl this week the supermarket chain is focusing hair and beauty with a range of products products available at bargain prices.
These include:
The Silvercrest Professional Ionic Hair Dryer is available for £14.99.
This Silvercrest Cellulite Massager has six rollers for vertical and horizontal massage will help you get noticeably firmer skin. Available for £12.99.
Enjoy silky-smooth skin and long-lasting results with this Silvercrest Epilator with 32 stainless steel pairs of tweezers. Available for £14.99.
Find more deals at Lidl.co.uk.
Aldi
The week in Aldi, the supermarket is focused on pet products, offering a range of products for your pets.
These include:
Provide your cat with a purr-fect Pet Collection igloo to snuggle up in, available online for just £9.99.
Ensure your pets always have frsh, filtered water with this PetKit Pet Water Fountain. Only available online and with 5-star reveiws this is available for £34.99.
Keep your dog warm and cosy with this stylish fleece-lined coat available for £6.99.
Find out more at Aldi.co.uk.
